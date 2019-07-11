|
Glen Lee Dunsworth, of Topeka, Kansas formerly from Erie, loving husband of Leora Martell-Dunsworth, passed away on Friday, June 7th. Glen was born in Wilkinsburgh, Pa., on July 12, 1935, son of Glen G. and Stella Polla Dunsworth, and spent most of his early life in the Pittsburgh area, moving to Erie, Pa. in 2000.
He joined the Air Force directly out of high school and was an instructor while serving duty in Korea. He worked for several years at Westinghouse after his discharge, and then went to work with McKinney Ringham Properties.
Glen loved his sailboat Yankee Peddler and spent most of his summers on the boat before he and his wife moved to Erie. They sailed for almost 20 years throughout Lake Erie, the Welland Canal to Toronto and the Virgin Islands along with their sailing comrades. He also loved to fly fish.
Along with his wife, Glen is survived by his sons Ryan Dunsworth (Maureen) of Wellington, Florida and Drew Dunsworth of Pittsburgh, Pa., stepdaughters, Elizabeth Martell of New York City, Julie Connor (Bill) of Topeka, Kan., Laurie Pino (Emery) of Golden, Colo., Patricia Martell (Tony Monteleone) of Peachtree City, Ga., Mary Martell of Topeka, Kan. and Kathleen Martell (Nat Hagerman) of Wheat Ridge, Colo., eight grandchildren and a sister, Judy McCloy of Palm Harbor, Florida
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 14th from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Schoolhouse, 6610 West Lake Road, Fairview, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to: 2019 Erie Walk, c/o Rose Bochert, , 1575 Corporate Woods Pkwy., Suite 150, Uniontown, OH 44685.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 11, 2019