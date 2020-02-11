|
Glenn A. Will, 92, formerly of Greene Township, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Brevillier Village. He was born in Erie, on September 5, 1927, a son of the late Albert and Annette Huttner Will.
Glenn served in the United States Navy during World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre with the 7th Fleet. He attended the Chicago School of Advanced Traffic and worked at American Sterilizer for 42 years. Most recently, he worked as a doorman at the Siebenbuerger Club. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, a former member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, and the Greene Township Lions Club. He enjoyed painting, hunting, and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dolores Heberlein Will; one son, Robert Will; one grandson, Charles K. Will, Jr.; one granddaughter, Kelly Werlinger, M.D.; and his sister, Helen Brooks.
Survivors include two sons, Greg Will and his wife, Lynn, of Texas, and Charles Will and his wife, Deborah, of Greene Township; two daughters, Barbara Nazarian and her husband, Larry, of Erie, and Lori Hinman and her husband, Brian, of New York, and daughter-in-law, Jean Will, of Erie; 13 grandchildren, Lynn Braendel (Greg Robbins), Brian Nazarian, Rob Will (Mikki), Kevin Will (Jen Desin), Jayme Jukkola, Kelli Cross (Matt), Gregory Will (Alisha), Victoria Will (Josh Fleagle), Ashley Will (Steve Corner), Joe Will (Terri), Jim Will (Veronica), Brandon Hinman (Lori Selvage), and Deanna Gilmartin (Ryan); 25 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to a prayer service there on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Brevillier Village, 5416 E. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16511.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Brevillier Village for their love, friendship, and compassion shown to Glenn during his time there.
