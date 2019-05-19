|
Glenn Blaine Shunk, age 80, son of the late James Blaine and Jean Krumpe Shunk, entered into rest on Friday, May 17, 2019. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Margaret, (Peggy) Shunk; and his sister, Joan Shunk DeSantis.
Glenn graduated from Harbor Creek High School in 1956, and obtained his Masters Degree in Secondary Education from Edinboro University in 1964. He taught school at Harbor Creek High School for 33 years. Glenn's hobbies were anything John Deere and collecting tractors. His prime interest was the merits of the Masonic Fraternity. He was initiated into North East Lodge # 399, F & AM in 1967, and was Worshipful Master in 2010. He joined Temple Royal Arch Chapter #215, and served as High Priest and Treasurer. Glenn was Thrice Illustrious Master of Jerusalem Council # 33, R & SM, served as Eminent Commander, Division Commander, Chairman of Education Committee and Treasurer of Mt. Olivet Commandery #30 Knights Templar, and received the Knights of the York Cross of Honor #1381 from Penn Priory #6. He was Preeminent Governor of Tuna Valley York Rite College #76, and a member of the Richard Bard York Rite College #204, the Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priests, and was Puissant Sovereign of Red Cross of Constantine, St. John's Conclave. Glenn was installed as Sovereign Master of Allied Masonic Degrees, Conewango Council #243, belonged to Gateway to the West Council # 5 of the Knight Masons, and was a member of Eriez Forest #175 Tall Cedars of Lebanon where he was District Deputy/Supreme Tall Cedars and currently Treasurer. He belonged to EREPO Grotto, where he was initiated as Marshal, and was Past President and Treasurer of North West Past Commanders and Line Officers. He was especially proud to have received the awards of Illustrious Knight of the Triangle, Knight Commander of the Temple, and the coveted Order of the Purple Cross from the York Rite Sovereign College of North America.
Glenn was active in all aspects of the Boy Scouts of America for many years and was very proud of the fact that all of his sons became Eagle Scouts. He was an active member of the Lawrence Park United Methodist Church where he had served as chairman of the trustees, and he had strong family ties to the First Presbyterian Church of Harborcreek.
Glenn is survived by his four children, Scott Shunk (fiancée, Maggie), Brian Shunk (Melissa), Tracy Shunk (Nancy), and Melanie Crowther (Shanon); two stepsons, Gary Shaffer and Robert Shaffer; grandchildren, Douglas, Nathan, Danielle, and Charlotte Shunk and Elizabeth, James and Eric Crowther; and his first wife, Nancy Shunk Shaffer.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and are invited to attend a Memorial Service at First Presbyterian Church of Harborcreek, 6724 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Robin Cuneo. North East Lodge # 399 will hold a Service on Tuesday at 7 p.m., with a Knight's Templar Service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North East Masonic Lodge # 399 or the church of one's choice.
