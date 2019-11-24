|
|
Glenn G. Lines, 91, formerly of North East, Pa., and a current resident of Pocomoke City, Md., passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was born on December 14, 1927 in Clymer, N.Y., a son of the late George Perry and Marjorie Hicks Lines.
Glenn was employed as a salesman for Photo Graphic Equipment with several different Companies. He was a member of Pitts Creek Presbyterian Church in MD and a former member of N.E. Lodge #399 F.& A.M. North East, Pa. Glenn was a graduate of Corry High School.
He is survived by his wife Helen E. Martin Lines, one son, Terrence Lines of Pocomoke City, Md., two daughters, Linda Cappabianca and and Tracey Martin, both of Jacksonville, Fla., and one sister Roberta Brown, of Kodack, Tenn. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Kristen Gemeiner, Martin Bugbee and Lindsey Lines and five great-grandchildren, Makayla Gemeiner, Anna Bugbee, Kinley Bugbee, Harrison Bitting and Julian Bitting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Harold E. Lines.
Graveside services at North East Cemetery will be conducted at a later time.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the W. Tad Bowers Funeral Home, 92 S. Lake St., North East, Pa. Memorials may be made to the Pitts Creek Presbyterian Church, 208 Market ST., Box 266, Pocomoke City, MD 21851.To send condolences, please visit www.bowersfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 24, 2019