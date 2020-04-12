|
Glenn Harold Williams Jr., age 65, of Harborcreek, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born in Erie on July 6, 1954, son of the late Glenn Sr. and Dolores Williams.
Glenn was a CNC machinist, first working at Iroquois Tool and then Knox Western until his retirement. Glenn enjoyed family road trips, being in nature, camping and riding his bikes. He treasured spending time with his grandchildren and was lovingly called "Opa".
Glenn is survived by his wife, Elisabeth Williams; two children, Christine Hall and Glenn H. Williams III (Joan); five sisters, Linda Mason (Tom), Lenore Fusco, Barbara Wright (Skip), Brenda Williams (Butch), and Dawn Hinspeter (Norm); two brothers, David (Cathy) and Kevin (Amy) Williams; one daughter-in-law, Ashly Landers; 14 grandchildren, Sarah, Carson (Chris), Zach, Allison, Devin, Caden, Ethan, Carter, Ian, Bryce, Casey, Ryley, Elliot, and Cori; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by a son, Paul Williams.
A private interment will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
