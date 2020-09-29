1/1
Glenn K. Brigaman Jr.
Founder of Mighty Fine Donuts

Glenn K. Brigaman, Jr., 85, of Erie, Pa., celebrated his birthday by entering the gates of Heaven on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born in Greensburg, Pa., in 1935, the only son of the late Glenn K. Brigaman, Sr., and Charlotte Pierce Brigaman Day.

Glenn graduated from Millcreek High School's "last class" in 1953. As a teen, he started working at Rusterholtz Bakery. He went on to open the doors to a future Erie staple, Mighty Fine Donuts, alongside his wife and co-founder, Nancy Brigaman, in 1967. He continued to work as CEO until 2020. Glenn was a long-time member of Lake View Country Club, where he enjoyed playing golf and shot one of his several hole-in-ones.

He was very fond of Presque Isle and Dobbins Landing and you could always find him on his boat or on Beach 11 watching the sunsets and enjoying the scenery.

Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Brigaman, father, Glenn K. Brigaman, Sr., and his mother, Charlotte Pierce Brigaman Day.

He leaves behind his three children, Laura Kauffman, Kevin Brigaman and his wife Kate, and Kurt Brigaman and his wife Jo Ann, all of Erie; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services are private. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's, Wounded Warrior, and Presque Isle Lighthouse Foundation.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
