Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery
Glenn M. Johnson


Glenn M. Johnson Obituary
Glenn M. Johnson, 89, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born in Erie on July 23, 1929, a son of the late Lenus and Agnes Johnson.

Glenn graduated from Academy High School and went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a salesman with Lock Lumber Supply and most recently worked with the United States Postal Service before retirement. He was a member of the Siebenbuerger and Maennerchor Clubs and enjoyed golfing.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Eleanor B. Vamos Johnson; one son, Robert Latimer of Erie; two grandchildren, Marco Paulo Q. Latimer and his fiancé, Brittany, and Maria Ellen Q. Latimer; one great-grandson, William; one sister, Ruth Johnson of Erie; one brother, Kenneth Johnson of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to services there on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2019
