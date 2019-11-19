Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Glenn R. Davis


1963 - 2019
Glenn R. Davis Obituary
Glenn R. Davis, age 55 of Lawrence Park, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born in San Diego, Calif., on November 24, 1963, son of the late Robert and Caroline Davis.

Glenn was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked at General Electric and then Erie Malleable Iron Co. Glenn was an avid Pittsburgh fan of the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins and enjoyed listening to sports radio. He also enjoyed camping and spending time with his grandchildren.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Janice Davis; three children, Mark Ebright (Maricia), Amanda Ebright, and Matthew Ebright (Rebecca); one brother, Michael Davis; two sisters, Bonnie Whaley and Peggy Davis; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Christopher.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7 p.m., conducted by Rev. Jean Kuebler. Following the service, Military Honors will be rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. Private interment will be held at Richland Cemetery in Johnstown.

Contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 19, 2019
