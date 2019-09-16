|
Glenn Raymond Dandoy, age 62, of Upper Saint Claire, Pa., passed away at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh, Pa., on September 13, 2019 from repercussions of a massive stroke suffered August 16th.
He was born May 21, 1957 in Toledo, Ohio to Kathleen Johnson Dandoy and the late Dr. William O. Dandoy. He graduated from Grove City College and also earned credits in geriatrics at Gannon University, Erie, Pa. He was a manager for McDonalds restaurants until he began working at Country Meadows Retirement Communities in Bridgeville, Pa. There he was regional marketing manager for thirty years until he retired in 2018. He was a landlord of apartments in the Corry area. He was also owner and manager of the Original Putt R Golf and Canadohta Creamery at Lake Canadohta.
During summers of his college years he loved being concessions manager of Circus Kirk under the auspices of owner Dr. Charles Boas. They became very close friends and his family asked Glenn to give the eulogy at "Doc's" funeral service. One of Glenn's hobbies was collecting circus memorabilia. Another hobby he enjoyed was the acquisition of authenticate autographs of famous people. He was a member of the Rotary International. He was a commissioner-at-large from 2007 to 2015 for Upper Saint Claire township.
He and Roberta ("Bobbie") Harris Manos were united in marriage June 20, 1987 at Peek'n Peak in Clymer, N.Y. Their children are twins Hannah Kathleen Dandoy (Roseboro, N.C.) and Russell Harris Dandoy (Upper Saint Claire, Pa.), Natalie Adele Dandoy (Washington, Pa.), Amy Manos Ericksen (Mike) (Verona, Pa.), James G. Manos (Corry, Pa.). He was a loving grandfather to his two grandsons, Parker and Adrien Dandoy. He is also survived by his mother, Kathleen J. Dandoy (Erie, Pa.), two brothers, Jeffrey Wayne Dandoy (Newark, Del.) and Shawn William Dandoy (Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.), and his sister Alison Claire Stuhr (Union, Ky.).
A member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Upper Saint Claire, Glenn served as a ruling elder in that congregation and on the Pastoral Nominating Committee. He also attended the Riceville United Methodist Church in Centerville, Pa., when he was at the Dandoy's summer home in Lake Canadohta.
A funeral service will be held in the Riceville United Methodist Church in Centerville, Pa., on Thursday, September 19, at 3 p.m. Viewing and visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Internment will be private at the Springfield Cemetery, East Springfield, Pa. (Glenn was pleased long ago that he would be the fifth generation of Johnsons to use the family site).
Memorial gifts may be made to the Riceville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 44 Centerville, PA 16404.
Flowers may be sent to the Riceville United Methodist Church, 37748 PA Highway 77, Centerville, PA 16404.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, PA 16407.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 16, 2019