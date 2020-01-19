Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Olsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn William Olsen


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn William Olsen, age 88, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his home, from natural causes.

Glenn was born on September 7, 1931, in North Lima, Ohio, to William and Eva (Beal) Olsen of Cochranton, Pa.

Glenn was one of three children, having an older brother, Lyle Olsen and older sister, Virginia Olsen. Glenn was married to Joan Schutz, of Saegertown, Pa., on August 18, 1957. Glenn graduated from Cochranton High School in 1949 and received his undergraduate degree from Edinboro State College in 1953. He later received a Master's degree from Penn State University. He finished his education with a Master's and Doctorate at Cornell University in 1968.

Glenn was active in his community. He became a Master Mason in 1956. Later serving the Oasis Lodge #416 F. & A. M. in Edinboro, Pa. as Master. He was active in Zem Zem Shrine for many years and part of the Motor Corps parade team. In the Scottish Rite, Valley of Erie, he achieved both MSA and illustrious 33rd degree status in 1999. He served his Masonic Brethren as District Deputy Grandmaster for the 24th Masonic District in Pennsylvania and was active in Masonic education efforts. He was also active in Kiwanis for several years. Later in retirement, he volunteered hundreds of hours at the Erie Zoo. He loved his time there, teaching children and adults, and formed a bond with Joe the orangutan.

After college at Edinboro, Glenn began his teaching career at Randolph-East Mead High School, teaching math and science. His time there was interrupted when he was drafted into the Army. He served two years in Berlin as part of the Army of Occupation. He returned to Randolph-East Mead and continued teaching and became the athletic director. After completing his Master's degree at Penn State University, he joined the faculty at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Upon completion of his doctorate, he joined the faculty at Edinboro State College as Chairman of the math department. He continued to teach math at Edinboro until his retirement in December, 1991.

Glenn and his wife, Joan, spent most of their years living in Northwest Pennsylvania with many years in Edinboro, Pa. They also traveled for several years to their winter home in Zephyrhills, Fla. They enjoyed traveling both the U.S. and the world. Their travels took them to all 50 states, much of Europe and Australia and New Zealand. Glenn's passion was playing golf. He won several awards and was an above average golfer, playing courses around the world.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Joan of Erie, Pa.; his children, Karen Olsen, and Eric and his wife. Marie Olsen; granddaughter, Abigail Olsen; and sister, Virginia Olsen.

Glenn was preceded in death by his brother, Lyle Olsen.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Merle E. Wood Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call at the Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, with visiting hours on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Richard Elberfeld, officiating.

The Oasis Lodge #416 F. & A. M. will conduct a Masonic Service at the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Meadville, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donation be made to the Edinboro Masonic Lodge, 101 Walker Dr., Edinboro, PA 16412, Scottish Rite, Valley of Erie, 4701 Zuck Rd., Erie, PA 16506, or to the Erie Zoo, 423 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -