Glenn William Olsen, age 88, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his home, from natural causes.
Glenn was born on September 7, 1931, in North Lima, Ohio, to William and Eva (Beal) Olsen of Cochranton, Pa.
Glenn was one of three children, having an older brother, Lyle Olsen and older sister, Virginia Olsen. Glenn was married to Joan Schutz, of Saegertown, Pa., on August 18, 1957. Glenn graduated from Cochranton High School in 1949 and received his undergraduate degree from Edinboro State College in 1953. He later received a Master's degree from Penn State University. He finished his education with a Master's and Doctorate at Cornell University in 1968.
Glenn was active in his community. He became a Master Mason in 1956. Later serving the Oasis Lodge #416 F. & A. M. in Edinboro, Pa. as Master. He was active in Zem Zem Shrine for many years and part of the Motor Corps parade team. In the Scottish Rite, Valley of Erie, he achieved both MSA and illustrious 33rd degree status in 1999. He served his Masonic Brethren as District Deputy Grandmaster for the 24th Masonic District in Pennsylvania and was active in Masonic education efforts. He was also active in Kiwanis for several years. Later in retirement, he volunteered hundreds of hours at the Erie Zoo. He loved his time there, teaching children and adults, and formed a bond with Joe the orangutan.
After college at Edinboro, Glenn began his teaching career at Randolph-East Mead High School, teaching math and science. His time there was interrupted when he was drafted into the Army. He served two years in Berlin as part of the Army of Occupation. He returned to Randolph-East Mead and continued teaching and became the athletic director. After completing his Master's degree at Penn State University, he joined the faculty at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Upon completion of his doctorate, he joined the faculty at Edinboro State College as Chairman of the math department. He continued to teach math at Edinboro until his retirement in December, 1991.
Glenn and his wife, Joan, spent most of their years living in Northwest Pennsylvania with many years in Edinboro, Pa. They also traveled for several years to their winter home in Zephyrhills, Fla. They enjoyed traveling both the U.S. and the world. Their travels took them to all 50 states, much of Europe and Australia and New Zealand. Glenn's passion was playing golf. He won several awards and was an above average golfer, playing courses around the world.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Joan of Erie, Pa.; his children, Karen Olsen, and Eric and his wife. Marie Olsen; granddaughter, Abigail Olsen; and sister, Virginia Olsen.
Glenn was preceded in death by his brother, Lyle Olsen.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Merle E. Wood Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call at the Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, with visiting hours on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Richard Elberfeld, officiating.
The Oasis Lodge #416 F. & A. M. will conduct a Masonic Service at the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Meadville, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family would request donation be made to the Edinboro Masonic Lodge, 101 Walker Dr., Edinboro, PA 16412, Scottish Rite, Valley of Erie, 4701 Zuck Rd., Erie, PA 16506, or to the Erie Zoo, 423 West 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 19, 2020