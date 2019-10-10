|
Gloria Anne Fornelli Sinnott, age 82, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Gloria was born on October 25, 1936, in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Louis and Quin (Ruscio) Fornelli.
Gloria graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1954 and from the Edinboro State Teachers College in 1958 with a B.S. in Education. She taught for the Sharpsville School District, the Erie School District and, most recently, for the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit as a reading specialist for the Millcreek School District.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 59 years Edward Sinnott, their three children Lisa Klevens, the Honorable Joseph Sinnott, Esquire and Christopher Sinnott, Esquire wife Kristen, and their grandchildren Sean Klevens, Alison Klevens, Owen Sinnott and John Sinnott. She is further survived by her siblings, Louis Fornelli, Jr. and the Honorable Francis Fornelli.
Gloria was a member of the Saint George Roman Catholic Church, where she had served on Parish Council and as a Eucharistic minister. She formerly served on the boards of the Erie County Office of Children & Youth and the Kanzius Cancer Research Foundation. She was formerly a member of the St. Vincent Women's Auxiliary and the Women's Club of Erie.
Friends may call on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, and may attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. George Church, 5145 Peach Street. Burial will be in the Erie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint George Church, 5145 Peach St., Erie, PA 16509. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 10, 2019