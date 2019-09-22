|
Gloria DeFranco Bradish, 84, of Erie, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on October 29, 1934, a daughter of the late Amerito and Emilia Imbrogno DeFranco.
Gloria married her husband Dan, on September 17, 1960 in Cleveland, Ohio and moved to Erie in 1964. She was a past member of St. Paul and Blessed Sacrament Churches and a current member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Gloria enjoyed bowling with her husband and friends. She was an avid Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers fan. She enjoyed cooking and playing cards. Gloria loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Dan Bradish; her daughter, Mary Bradish, in infancy; her five sisters, Lucy Rudar (Tom), Vera Fanara (Tom), Helen Mendolera (Chuck), Elizabeth DeFranco and Marie DeFranco; and her two brothers, Carmen DeFranco (Josephine) and Joe DeFranco.
Survivors include her three daughters, Laura Serocki and her husband Wally of Morganton, Ga., Lisa Berlin and her husband Ken of Harborcreek, and Melanie Bradish of Erie; her seven grandchildren, Gina Wilson and her husband Scott, Lisa, Eliza and Michael Serocki, and Danielle, Sydney and Kenny Berlin; four great-grandchildren, Catie, Justin, Ryann and Blake; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd. on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until the time of funeral service there at 6 p.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the VNA Hospice of Erie County - 2253 W. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506.
