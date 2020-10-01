Gloria Jean Johnson received her heavenly reward on September 22, 2020. She was born on September 13, 1948, in Birmingham, Alabama. She was one of five children to the late Johnnie L. and Viola Matthews Johnson. Gloria was raised in Erie, Pennsylvania.
She graduated from East High School in 1967. She was employed at the Hammermill Paper Company and the (O.I.C.) Opportunities Industrialization Center for many years.
Throughout her lifetime, she was remembered for her friendly, outgoing, and infectious personality. Many of friends and family would often call her "Jean" or "Gloria Jean." She was a serious cook and had a serious love music. She collected hundreds of 45s and LPs during the late 60s and 70s. Also, she was known to "cut a rug" dancing anywhere she went. Along with her late sister, Marcia Hughes and friends, Jean would often wear threads off her late mother's living room carpet while singing, dancing and imitating many R&B groups. She was known for imitating Diana Ross and the Supremes when she entered into and won first place in her High School's talent show with her imitated group the "Eastcapades."
Gloria always had a knack for winning games, especially Bingo. She started playing bingo on her parents back porch as a little girl. Bingo was not only about the thrill of the game, but the opportunity to make new friends and reconnect with old ones.
Gloria had a huge heart. She would prepare massive amounts of food to give to family, friends, neighbors and even strangers. Gloria loved the Lord with all her heart. She accepted Christ as her personal savior at a very early age and became a member of the Second Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Reverend Dr. Allen B. Green. She rejoined the church in 2018 Second Baptist under the leadership of Reverend LaMont Higgenbottom Sr.
Gloria Jean was preceded in death by her parents, the late Johnnie L. and Viola Matthews Johnson; one sister, the late Marcia A. Hughes; and one brother, the late Robert L. James.
She leaves to cherish her memory by her only daughter, Charlisa Danielle Johnson of Detroit, Mich.; and her two sons, Jon Damion Johnson Sr. (Lauren) and Brandon Chandler Evans, both of Erie, Pa.; her brother, Lynn Johnson (Jane) of Erie, Pa.; and her sister, Pamela Graves of Detroit, Mich.; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews.
Special acknowledgments go out to: Bishop Dwane Brock, Bishop Jesse N. Gavin, Ms. Jean Twille, Mrs. Betty Tate, Ms. Donita Precise, Mrs. Diane Cole, Mrs. Helen Gamble Johnson, and Mr. Steve Johnson.
Friends may call on Friday, October 2nd at Second Baptist Church, 757 E. 26th St., Erie, PA 16504, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor LaMont Higginbottom Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. All CDC guidelines will be followed including wearing masks, social distancing and capacity limits. Arrangements by Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services Inc.
