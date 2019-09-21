|
Gloria Jean Muckinhaupt Miklovic Port, age 92, former resident of Millers Station, Cambridge Springs, died on September 20, 2019, at Rolling Fields, where she resided the last five years. Gloria, the daughter of the late Stanley Muckinhaupt and Mable Kincaid Muckinhaupt, was born on November 19, 1926, in Rockdale Township, where she lived most of her life.
On January 25, 1946, she married Paul Miklovic who died on September 2, 1962. She subsequently married Lee V. Port on November 9, 1974, and he preceded her in death on October 1, 2006.
Following graduation from Townville High School in 1945, Gloria worked as a waitress for a number of years at restaurants in Cambridge Springs and Mill Village. From 1970 to 1975, she worked as an assembler at Elgin Electronics in Waterford. Gloria was a lifetime member of the Venango VFW Post #169 Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards and the keyboard in her home.
In addition to her husbands, Gloria was preceded in death by her three sisters: Grace Roscinski, Helen Crocker and Esther Burger; and a brother-in-law, Paul Muckinhaupt.
Survivors include son, Ron Miklovic and his wife, Marcia of Prince Frederick, Md.; two daughters: Teresa Speck and her husband, Joseph of Boalsburg, Pa.; and Patty Yenny and her husband, Harold of Cambridge Springs; ten grandchildren: Michelle Carlson, Carolyn Jayne Temple, Tim Miklovic, Paul Miklovic, Angela King, Jennifer Rogan, Jill Seigworth, Tori Colvin, Katie Jo Yenny, and Philip Tobin Constantino; twenty great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law and great friend, Mary Anne Port of Waterford; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs, with the Reverend Rod Beardsley officiating. Committal and interment will take place at Mill Village Cemetery. Following the interment, there will be a dinner at VFW Post #169 in Venango, Pa.
A special "thank you" goes to Rolling Fields nurses and caregivers, especially Sarah, Nicole, and Ron.
