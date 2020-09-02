Gloria M. (Rocca) Lint, 88, formerly of Cambridge Springs, Pa., passed away at Pleasant Ridge Manor, on Sunday, August 30, 2020. After a 15-year battle with Alzheimer's, Gloria is finally at peace. She was born on April 10, 1932, in Charleroi, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Michael A. and Concetta (Canigiani) Rocca III.
A 1951 graduate of Marion High School, Fairhope, Pa., and a 1960 graduate of Pittsburgh Beauty Academy, she owned and operated her own Salon, "Beauty by Gloria" in the early 1960s, and also worked for various beauty salons in New York, Erie, and Edinboro, Pa. For a brief period, she worked in food service department at Edinboro University. Gloria retired in 1969. She was a former member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Edinboro, Pa., and before her illness, attended St. Andrew Catholic Church, Erie, Pa. Gloria spoke fluent Italian and was able to fulfill her dream of visiting Italy. She and her beloved husband George enjoyed traveling together all over the country. She also loved baking and was a fabulous cookie maker. Gloria never missed a family reunion and always loved family gatherings of any kind. Gloria and George always loved dancing and music and were considered by many to be the life of the party.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George T. Lint in 2002, infant son, George M. Lint and brother, Dr. Michael A. Rocca II.
Survivors include two daughters, Sandra Ulrich and husband Jeff of Erie, Diana Marinelli and husband Alan of Millcreek, Pa., and son, George A. Lint and wife Laurie of Waterford, Pa., brother, Aland Rocca and wife Lorraine of Brooksville, Fla., sister-in-law, Dorthea Rocca of Buffalo, N.Y., and seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 1116 West 7th Street, on Friday at 10:00 a.m. celebrated by the Rev. Mark O'Hern. Burial will be at McClane Cemetery, McKean, Pa.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all CDC guidelines will be observed, including face masks, social distancing and capacity limits.
For those who wish to attend virtually, the service will be live-streamed on the Burton Quinn Scott Facebook Page at: www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesandCrematory,Inc
