|
|
Gloria M. Quigley, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the LECOM Senior Living Center. She was born June 12, 1929 in Chicago, Ill., daughter of the late George F. and Cora Ferrell Korn.
Gloria was a people person and liked to socialize with everyone she met. She performed for years as a square dance caller in a band led by her late husband, Robert C. "Bob" Quigley, who passed away on September 29, 1981. She was an active member at the Erie Church of Christ, and had many loving friends in the congregation.
Gloria is survived by two sons, Robert "Bob" Quigley (Marlene) of Indianapolis, Ind., and Dan Quigley (Natalie) of Wattsburg, Pa.; two daughters, Tammi L. Quigley, of Franklin, Ind., and Terri Snider (Steve) of Parma, Ohio; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Gloria was preceded in death by one brother, and two sisters.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 6 to 8 pm. A private family service will be held on Friday, conducted by Gloria's granddaughter and her husband, Reverends Nichole and Joel Schreiber. Interment will be held at Wales Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie City Mission, 1023 French Street, Erie, PA 16501.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 1, 2020