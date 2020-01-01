Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Rd.
Erie, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Quigley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria M. Quigley


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria M. Quigley Obituary
Gloria M. Quigley, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the LECOM Senior Living Center. She was born June 12, 1929 in Chicago, Ill., daughter of the late George F. and Cora Ferrell Korn.

Gloria was a people person and liked to socialize with everyone she met. She performed for years as a square dance caller in a band led by her late husband, Robert C. "Bob" Quigley, who passed away on September 29, 1981. She was an active member at the Erie Church of Christ, and had many loving friends in the congregation.

Gloria is survived by two sons, Robert "Bob" Quigley (Marlene) of Indianapolis, Ind., and Dan Quigley (Natalie) of Wattsburg, Pa.; two daughters, Tammi L. Quigley, of Franklin, Ind., and Terri Snider (Steve) of Parma, Ohio; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gloria was preceded in death by one brother, and two sisters.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 6 to 8 pm. A private family service will be held on Friday, conducted by Gloria's granddaughter and her husband, Reverends Nichole and Joel Schreiber. Interment will be held at Wales Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Erie City Mission, 1023 French Street, Erie, PA 16501.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -