Gloria McKeeton
1928 - 2020
Gloria McKeeton, age 92, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Walnut Creek Nursing Home in Erie. She was born in Erie, on May 19, 1928, to the late Max and Martha Zurawski Wicker.

Gloria graduated from Harbor Creek High School, class of 1946.

She was a talented roller skater, skating with the Jolly Rollers at the Evans skating rink. She enjoyed birdwatching, crocheting, puzzles, and loved keeping in touch with high school friends.

In addition to her parents, Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Fred McKeeton, and her son, Joseph Lehner.

She is survived by her son, David Lehner (Christine Rose), stepbrother, Derf McKeeton (Vivian) of Boston, and a brother, Leonard Wicker (Linda) of Harborcreek. Gloria is further survived by her granddaughters, Kathrine and Corinne Lehner, and great-granddaughters, Kortni and Kayci Lehner, and Zoe and Zane Ohara.

Friends are invited to call on the family on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:00 a.m. at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Send condolences to www.BurtonFuneralHomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
OCT
29
Service
10:00 AM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 825-0458
