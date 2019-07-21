|
Goldie Johnson, age 97, of Erie, passed away on July 17, 2019, at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Moscow, Tenn., on April 19, 1922, the daughter of the late Polka and Bettie Cogville Neal.
Goldie was employed as a Hamot Environmental Tech and at St. Martin Center daycare. She was a member of One in Christ International and was the mother of the church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Johnson, her daughter, Dorothy Mickens, daughter-in-law, Barbara Euell, her grandson, Anthony Mickens, and her sisters, Hazel Lee and Una Neal.
She is survived by her daughter, Roberta Euell, her sons, Eddie Euell (Veroncia), Harry Euell, and Bishop Arthur Curtis Henderson (Torri) and her grandchildren, Lachelle Logan (Tony), Shirese Mickens (Robert), Andrew Euell, Harry Euell, Jr. (Shatia), Angela Euell McNair (Drew), Mary Euell, Ansel Locket (Tarteasha), Erica Khalisah (Muhammad), Jordan Euell, and Sonja Warner. She is further survived by 26 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 602 West 10th Street, on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and are invited to a service at Friendship Baptist Church, 1719 Cascade St., Erie, PA 16502, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Pastor Danny Stanton officiating. Interment will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Johnson's name to the Burton Funeral Home, 602 West 10th St., Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 21, 2019