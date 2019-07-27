|
Gorden C. Gaither, age 87 of Erie, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Erie on June 8, 1932, a son of the late Frank and Genevieve (Frain) Gaither.
Gorden served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the U.S.S. Maury and passed some of his time aboard as a midweight boxer. He retired from Hammermill Paper Company after 42 years as a technical support and quality specialist. In his golden years, he enjoyed spending time playing horseshoes, gardening and with his loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Eileen (Smith) Gaither in 2012, his sisters Helen Michali, Marion Dean and Dorothy Carbough.
Gorden is survived by his daughter Cynthia Gaither Fleischer, Ph.D, RN; his son Gary Gaither and his wife Carolyn both of Erie; and his granddaughter, Veronica L. Gaither of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by a sister, Dolores Smith of Erie and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. A service will be held there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. with Pastor John Swindlehurst. Entombment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Metropolitan Erie, 202 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16503. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
