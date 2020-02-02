|
|
Gordon A. Ferguson, age 88, of Erie, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at LECOM Senior Living.
He was born in Oil City, Pa., on December 8, 1931, a son of the late Alex and Marie Jaun Ferguson.
Gordon was a 1949 graduate of Cranberry High School in Seneca, Pa. He attended Western Maryland College, Gannon University, Clarion University and the University of Pittsburgh, where he majored in Finance. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War in the 24th Weather Squadron. He also served in the White Sands Proving Grounds in Las Cruces, New Mexico and obtained the rank of Sergeant.
Gordon worked for Jaun Brother Construction Company. He went onto be a Manager of Signal Finance Corporation in Westminster, Md. and Oil City for 14 years. He then worked at Marine Bank (now known as PNC Bank), where he was a Manager of Consumer Credit for 12 years.
Gordon worked for the Credit Bureau, Inc. (Division of CBC Companies of Columbus, Ohio) for the 12 counties in Northwest, Pa. He retired in 2000 after 20 years of service. He also worked for the County of Erie as Tipstaff for Judge Michael Dunlavey, was a dispatcher for the Mercyhurst College Police Department and was a courier for the McDonald group.
He was President of the Erie Chapter American Institute of Banking, a Metro Erie YMCA member of the Board of Directors, Chairman of Staff Parish Relations Committee of First United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Lawrence Park Golf Club for 25 years and the Erie Runners Club for 20 years.
Gordon was a pool shark and loved to play golf and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed watching hockey and was a season ticket holder for the Erie Otters for over 20 years. He enjoyed watching the Erie Lions, Erie Blades, Erie Panthers and Erie Golden Blades play. He was also active in the Erie Otters Fan Club and was a Penalty Box Operator.
Gordon's greatest joys were his wife of 63 years, Phyllis and his children, Janis and Robert. He also enjoyed all of the employees who worked for and with him who made his life a great rewarding experience. He also loved all of his pets, his dogs and cats, DJ and Molly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Ferguson Weber.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Taft Ferguson, two children, Robert Ferguson and his wife Kristi of Erie and Janis Ferguson of Summit and two grandchildren, Charlie and Emily Angelone. He is further survived by many good friends.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a service there on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10 a.m., with full military honors.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 2, 2020