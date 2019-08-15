|
Gordon Baker, 84, of Erie, passed away peacefully, in his home, on August 13, 2019, following a lengthy illness. He was born in Erie, on June 22, 1935, the son of the late Gordon H Baker and Genevieve Dyleski Baker.
Throughout his life, Gordon credited his mother, Dyleski grandparents, aunts and uncles for providing him with a rich family life.
After graduating from Academy High School in 1954, Gordon continued professional studies throughout his years in the injection molded plastic industry. He began his career in 1956 at Lakeland Plastics in Erie, as a foreman. In 1972, he moved with his family to Batavia, New York, where he was instrumental in establishing Sylvania Corporation's plastics division. He eventually returned to Erie to start, along with his partners, Polymer Molding, Inc., where he served as Vice President and Plant Manager.
As a natural musician, Gordon taught himself to play guitar, accordion and harmonica. He truly loved to sing and would burst spontaneously into song. He enjoyed spending time with his children and especially his grandchildren, and he passed that love of music on to them.
Gordon, also affectionately known as Gordy, Whitey, Sonny, Gordinick and "Bunker" Baker (having been in 18 sand traps during one round of golf), and was an enthusiastic and fun person. He enjoyed golf, bowling, traveling, and spending time in Florida. He had been active in the St. George Cub Scout program and the boys' baseball league in Batavia. He was a past member of Lakeview Country Club, Lawrence Park Golf Club, Maennerchor Club, the Society of Plastic Engineers and The Monday Morning Breakfast Club.
With great mechanical ability, carpentry skills learned from his grandfather and uncle and an aptitude for engineering, Gordon was a great "fixer." Before he became disabled, Gordon was always ready to help a friend and his children with their household projects.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Norb Rapela.
He is survived by his "bride," Janet (Stasenko) Baker of 62 years. They were blessed with four children: Mary Beth (Betsy) Blaustein (Scott) of Loudonville, N.Y., Jeff Baker of Clifton Park, N.Y., Amy Panetta (Mark) of Fishers, Ind., and Andy Baker of Auburn, N.Y. and six grandchildren: Katy Panetta, Tess and Ethan Baker, and Kelsie, and Owen and Sam Baker. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Jane Wilkosz and Jeanette Rapela, his nieces, Wendy (Wilkosz) Musbach (Ed), Sarah (Rapela) Sampsel, his nephews, John Wilkosz, Dan Rapela, and many dear cousins.
Friends may call on the family at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Friday, August 17th from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Prayers will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 5145 Peach Street. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers from Interim Health Care and Interim Hospice Care for treating Gordon with respect and kindness during his final illness.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. George School Tuition Angel Fund. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 15, 2019