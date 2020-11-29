Our beloved Brother, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, and Friend, Gordon M. "Cap" Griffey, 94, a life-long resident of West Springfield, Pa., went to heaven Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Manchester Commons. He was born in Conneaut, Ohio on April 18, 1926, the son of Jay and Lois (Joiner) Griffey. Cap graduated from West Springfield High School in 1944. After graduation he went to work for his father at Griffey's General Store. Following his father's death in 1966, he continued to operate the store until selling it in 1977. He then went to work for P&C Dock Company and eventually retired from Penn Dot.
As a life-long member of the West Springfield United Methodist Church, he served as a past trustee and personally once sold 200+ tickets to the church's Chicken Supper. Cap served as a past school board member of Northwestern School District and as President of the Springfield Cemetery Association. Along with his cronies at the Springfield Fireman's Carnival, he worked the "Big 6." He meticulously cared for the triangle at Routes 20 and 6N for thirty years by planting and caring for flowers along with mowing. Cap voluntarily took on the responsibility of the upkeep of Griffey Cemetery on Cherry Hill Road.
For ninety-three years he was a loyal attendee of the Griffey Family Reunion. He was an avid golf enthusiast, golfing with his wife in a husband/wife league as well as individual leagues. For fifteen years he organized and ran the Springfield Open Golf Outing at Village Green. Hunting, bowling, slow pitch softball, baseball, watching Northwestern high school basketball, and being a devoted Cleveland Indians fan brought him great joy.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Margaret (Nachman) whom he married on June 26, 1948; children, Kathy Griffey and Rich Medwick of Fishkill, N.Y., Karen (Ron) Rudler, Karol (Scott) Taylor both of Erie, Pa., and Kay (Craig) MacKelvey of Fairview, Pa.; grandchildren, Joseph and Derek Rudler, Rory (Amanda) Taylor, Erin Taylor, Connor and Caitlyn MacKelvey; sister, Donna Jayne Battersby of Erie, Pa., and sisters-in-law, Pat Nachman of Fla., and Anna Hamady of Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his toddler sister, Geraldine.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial and burial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West Springfield United Methodist Church, 13790 Chestnut St. West Springfield, PA 16443, the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, or the Northwestern High School Boys or Girls Basketball Boosters in c/o Marcy Funeral Home.
