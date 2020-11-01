Gordon P. Hayes, 91, of Erie, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born June 11, 1929, in Erie, a son of the late Michael and Mabel Wright Hayes.
Gordon served in the United States Army.
Gordon was a self-taught mechanic who owned and operated South Erie Garage and a Gulf Station. He was also a car salesman at Harris Ford in the late 60s. He moved to Panama, N.Y. in the 70s and worked for Truck Light until his retirement.
Gordon was an avid reader and his special interest was in the Civil War. He loved animals, vegetable gardening and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters; and his granddaughter, Christina Calabrese.
He is survived by his daughter, Carla Calabrese; two sons, Michael C. Hayes (Paula) and Gordon Hayes (Lisa); his former spouse, Angela DiNicola Hayes; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private at the family's convenience. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc. is handling arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com
