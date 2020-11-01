1/1
Gordon P. Hayes
1929 - 2020
Gordon P. Hayes, 91, of Erie, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born June 11, 1929, in Erie, a son of the late Michael and Mabel Wright Hayes.

Gordon served in the United States Army.

Gordon was a self-taught mechanic who owned and operated South Erie Garage and a Gulf Station. He was also a car salesman at Harris Ford in the late 60s. He moved to Panama, N.Y. in the 70s and worked for Truck Light until his retirement.

Gordon was an avid reader and his special interest was in the Civil War. He loved animals, vegetable gardening and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters; and his granddaughter, Christina Calabrese.

He is survived by his daughter, Carla Calabrese; two sons, Michael C. Hayes (Paula) and Gordon Hayes (Lisa); his former spouse, Angela DiNicola Hayes; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private at the family's convenience. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc. is handling arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
