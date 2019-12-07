|
|
Gordon R. "Gordy" Smith, 79, of Girard, died on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
He was born January 21,1940 in Erie, a son of the late Dollie R. (Rossman) Chapin and Charles Chapin, Sr.
Gordy graduated from Northwestern High School in 1959. Following high school, he began work at Sedler's Dairy on Lexington Road. He also worked at Town Square in Lake City. He studied welding at Triangle Tech and later went to work for Erie Ceramic Arts as the maintenance man, retiring from there at age 71. While employed full time, he also owned and operated his own excavating business working throughout Erie County.
He was always known as an active man, never to sit still. One of his greatest personal achievements was the building of his own home. There, he dug the foundation, laid the block, built the kitchen cabinets and completed the building in its entirety.
Gordy was a longtime member of the Pioneer Steam & Gas Engine Society of NWPA; loved hunting and fishing as a young man; was well known in the early days of stock car racing at Raceway 7, Eriez, Stateline and Mercer Racetracks. He was the track champion at Raceway 7 in 1970 and 1971. Gordy continued to be a "motorhead" throughout his life and was especially fond of his 1956 Austin Healey.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles Chapin Sr. and half-brother Charles Chapin Jr.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which includes his wife, Shelby J. (Moore) Smith, whom he married, November 25, 1961; his sons, Howard E. Smith (Jen), Robert A. Smith (Amy) and Kevin R. Smith (Amanda); his grandchildren, Brett Smith, Justin Smith, Jacob Smith, Derek Smith and Cole Smith; a niece Missy Grettler (Rob) and a nephew, Randy Chapin.
Friends may call on Sunday, December 8th from 4 p.m. to the time of a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard.
In honor of Gordon, friends and family may join us in wearing your favorite flannel shirt, which if you know Gordon, he had a different flannel on every day.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The ANNA Shelter 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 7, 2019