Grace Ann (Morton) Sonoff, 85, of Girard, died on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Manchester Commons.
She was born on January 12, 1934, to the late Oren and Delta (Boone) Morton, in Richwood, W.Va.
She attended Cowen High School, graduating in 1953. After graduation, Grace moved to Baltimore, Md. for a short time before moving to Akron, Ohio, where she met and married Boris. There she worked at various doctors' offices before moving to the Girard area. She also worked at Pleasant Ridge Manor as a Nurse's Aid, retiring with over fifteen years of service.
She was a an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Girard for many years. Grace was also a member of the O.F.S. Chapter #22 of Albion and the Elk Valley Garden Club. She loved to tend to her gardens and enjoyed the company of her cats, especially Freddy the Freeloader.
Grace is survived by her husband, Boris R. Sonoff, whom she married on February 22, 1954; a son, Robert O. Sonoff (Julie Madura) of Erie; and a daughter, Kimberly K. Tomei of Akron, Ohio; and two grandsons, Dominic Tomei and Tony Tomei.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date by Edder Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Girard Presbyterian Church, 260 East Main Street, Girard, PA 16417, or to Orphan Angels, 5439 West Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 22, 2019