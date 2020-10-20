Grace Esther Stevens Heyl was called home on Friday, October 16, 2020. Grace was born into this world on September 9, 1925 and had a full 95 years of living life and celebrating family and friends.
She was married to Frederick B. Heyl for 61 years until his passing. She was the mother of two surviving children, Patricia Sample (Robert) of Wilmington, N.C., and David Heyl (Susan) of New Freedom, Pa.
A son, Frederick C. Heyl, passed before her.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
We as a family, will celebrate her as we knew her. Grace was the reigning Queen of our family and was a strong role model for us all. She helped to provide for her family from the time she could work on the family farm, then as a working mother at a time when it was not so popular. She modeled for us, each time she had to face adversity of any kind, through her strength. Grace was honest and wise and loved to share her life lessons at any chance. She shot straight from the hip in her own Grace style. We also remember her as a fan and supporter of any sport or activity that her family enjoyed, oftentimes cheering from the sidelines. She was also gifted as a storyteller. She could tell stories from her life that could bring you to tears and then to fits of laughter. She was a true presence and made a difference in many lives. We will miss her deeply.
We send her off with love, as a faithful servant and child of God, to rest with her King and Creator and rejoin those whom she loved and have passed before her. Farewell to our Amazing Grace….until we meet again.
Services and interment are private. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom, Pa., is assisting the family with the arrangements. HartensteinCares.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.