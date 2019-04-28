|
|
Grace Howard Semrau, age 100, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Sarah Reed Senior Living Center with her family at her side. She was born September 7, 1918 in Erie the daughter of the late Charles W. Howard, Sr. and Catherine Barrett Howard.
Grace was retired from Isaac Baker & Son clothing store and was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church prior to moving to Sarah Reed Senior Living Center.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Semrau who died December 23, 1995; a sister, Catherine Howard Wachter; and three brothers, John, Charles, and Leo Howard.
Grace is survived by her three children; Kathleen (Michael) Gido, Paula Gail (Joseph) Coats, and Richard (Anne) Semrau. Two grandsons, Justin (Amy) Semrau and Jared (Jelena) Semrau and four great-grandchildren, Dexter, Tesla, Jasper, and Joss Semrau. She is also survived by a dear friend, Lois Zollars and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 2401 W.38th St., on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Private entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sarah Reed Senior Living Center or to a .
Arrangements are being handled by the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th & Liberty St.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 28, 2019