Grace M. Barilla Calabrese, age 88, of Erie, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
She was born in Erie, the daughter of the late Antonino and Francesca (Giacco) Barilla.
Grace graduated from Villa Maria Academy and worked as an Administrative Assistant to many Executive Directors at the Erie County Office of Children and Youth, proudly retiring in 1996. For many years, Grace became the taste behind the scenes at Lakeshore Teresa's Deli, teaching her family of cooks to take it "personally" when cooking for our many happy customers. She was delighted to celebrate Lakeshore Teresa's selection as the 2019 Erie's Choice for Best Caterer!
Grace was an unforgettable mother, grandmother and friend to all she knew. She will always be a light in our lives.
Grace is survived by two sons: Merchie Calabrese (Robin) and John Calabrese (Doreen), both of Erie and two grandchildren: John and Jillian Calabrese. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Roberta Barilla, best friend, Char Kolupski and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers: Dominic and Theodore Barilla and sister-in-law, Josephine Barilla.
Friends may call on Thursday at St. Peter's Cathedral from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Entombment will be in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.
The family would like to thank the VNA Hospice staff for their wonderful care and her Physicians, Dr. Gary Esper and Dr. Billy Esper for taking care of "mom" throughout her lifetime.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Cleveland-Marshall Law Alumni Association by visiting https://give.classy.org/cmlaadonate or by mailing: Cleveland-Marshall Law Alumni Association, 2121 Euclid Avenue, LB 126, Cleveland, Ohio 44115, or to the VNA Hospice of Erie.
The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 23, 2019