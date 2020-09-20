Grace M. (Zipperola) Crotty, age 96, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Saint Mary's Home of Erie.
She was born in Northeast, Pa., on January 15, 1924, a daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Scozzie) Zipperola.
Grace retired from the Erie School District. She was a feisty woman loved by all who enjoyed family get-togethers, many friends, traveling and playing pinochle.
In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Crotty; a son, Thomas Crotty; a sister, Jean Levandowski and a brother, Richard Zipp.
Survivors include three sons, Daniel Crotty wife Donna, of Erie, David Crotty wife Jeannie of Zephyrhills, Fla. and Douglas Crotty wife Cheri of Bonita Springs, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Services and burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery are private. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street.
Memorials may be made to the Barber National Institute, 100 Barber Place, Erie, PA 16507, or to the charity of one's choice
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
