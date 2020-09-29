Grace M. (Hough) Guelcher, 87, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
She was born in North Springfield, Pa., on June 25, 1933, a daughter of the late, G. Edna (Harris) and Glenn R. Hough.
Grace lived most of her life in Erie and was a graduate of the Class of 1951 at Strong Vincent High School. She worked various jobs around Erie early in her life including, Isaac Baker and Sons, Curtze Food Service, Halle Brothers West Erie, and the Millcreek Mall. On June 27, 1959, she married the love of her life, Robert P. Guelcher. After marriage she became a homemaker raising her three children. She was a long time member of St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community. When her children attended St. Joseph School, she was a part of PTO. Grace was also an active member of the St. Joseph Bereavement Team, until her declining health. When her granddaughter was at Holy Family, Grace would volunteer at the lunchroom, Santa's workshop, bake sales, and festival day. The Cathedral Prep Class of '48 Reunion Committee could always count on Grace's homemade chocolate candies for all of their events. She will be missed by many.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert P. Guelcher (November 2017), and her brother, Robert Hough.
She is survived by her children, Patrick R. Guelcher (Heidi) of Erie, Pa., Gregory G. Guelcher (Laurie) of Ellijay, Ga., and Elizabeth A. Guelcher Kowalski (Gerald "Scott") of Erie, Pa., four grandchildren, Nicole Wolff of Erie, Pa., Joseph Guelcher of Cartersville, Ga., Jordan Guelcher of Westerville, Ohio, and Timothy (TJ) Guelcher of Erie, Pa., and her sister, Peggy Griffin. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends may call on Wednesday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St. Erie, PA 16502 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and are invited to the prayer service on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community. Entombment will take place at Gate of Heaven Mausoleum. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children
, American Heart Association
, American Cancer Society
, or St. Joseph Church / Bread of Life Community for masses.
A very special thank you to her friend and caregiver for the last year, Patti Grucza. Without her, Grace's desire to remain in her home would not have been possible. You have the Family's greatest appreciation and love.
