Grace M. Layton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace M. Layton, age 87, of Harborcreek, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home following a short illness.

She was born in Clarion County, Pa., on June 23, 1932, daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Mildred Bish Stitzinger. They moved to Erie in 1936.

Grace attended Erie City Schools and was a graduate of the former Academy High School. She worked at W.T. Grant Co., S.M. Flickinger Co., and in wholesales for the Red & White Stores. She was a former member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Grace married Howard Layton in August 1954 and then became a full time housewife.

Grace was a member of Chapter G Honda Goldwings Riders Association, the Siebenbuerger Club and the Harborcreek AARP. She enjoyed a once a month luncheon with the Ladies of Academy Class of 1951. Grace had a caring heart and was known for helping other people. Grace also enjoyed sewing and crafts, especially making stuffed animals, sewing wedding party dresses, baby blankets, baby clothes and fleece blankets. She collected all kinds of teddy bears, and loved garage sales.

Grace is survived by one son, Jay Layton (Carol); two daughters, Judi Layton Dymski (James), and Donna Layton, who was a full time caregiver for her mother; daughter-in-law, Christy Layton (fiancé, Jerry); four grandchildren, Ryan Layton, Kyle Layton (Nikki), Jacob Dymski (Rebecca) and Amanda Layton; three great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters, three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews and their families. She is also survived by several step-families and their children; cousins and many friends.

In addition to her parents, and a baby brother who died at birth, Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Howard Layton; a son, David; a brother, Russell; and a brother-in-law, Ken.

A private service will be held at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., with interment to follow at North East Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved