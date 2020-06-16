Grace M. Layton, age 87, of Harborcreek, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home following a short illness.
She was born in Clarion County, Pa., on June 23, 1932, daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary Mildred Bish Stitzinger. They moved to Erie in 1936.
Grace attended Erie City Schools and was a graduate of the former Academy High School. She worked at W.T. Grant Co., S.M. Flickinger Co., and in wholesales for the Red & White Stores. She was a former member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Grace married Howard Layton in August 1954 and then became a full time housewife.
Grace was a member of Chapter G Honda Goldwings Riders Association, the Siebenbuerger Club and the Harborcreek AARP. She enjoyed a once a month luncheon with the Ladies of Academy Class of 1951. Grace had a caring heart and was known for helping other people. Grace also enjoyed sewing and crafts, especially making stuffed animals, sewing wedding party dresses, baby blankets, baby clothes and fleece blankets. She collected all kinds of teddy bears, and loved garage sales.
Grace is survived by one son, Jay Layton (Carol); two daughters, Judi Layton Dymski (James), and Donna Layton, who was a full time caregiver for her mother; daughter-in-law, Christy Layton (fiancé, Jerry); four grandchildren, Ryan Layton, Kyle Layton (Nikki), Jacob Dymski (Rebecca) and Amanda Layton; three great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters, three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews and their families. She is also survived by several step-families and their children; cousins and many friends.
In addition to her parents, and a baby brother who died at birth, Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Howard Layton; a son, David; a brother, Russell; and a brother-in-law, Ken.
A private service will be held at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., with interment to follow at North East Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 16, 2020.