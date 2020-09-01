1/1
Grace May (Post) Jaworowski
1936 - 2020
Grace May (Post) Jaworowski, age 84, of North East, died on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 5, 1936 to the late Andrew G. and Hazel (Westgate) Post.

Grace was formerly employed by O'Neils Restaurant, Heritage Winery and Lakeview Country Club. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, arts and crafts, and was in a dart league. Grace was quick-witted, loving, caring and loved being around her family and friends. Her smile, honesty and laughter will never be forgotten.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas John Jaworowski; and sons, Timothy Allen Jaworowski and John Thomas Jaworowski; as well as her brother, Andrew G. Post, Jr.

She will be sadly missed by her children whom she adored, William J. Jaworowski of Columbus, Ohio, Drew Jaworowski of Cape Cod, Mass., Terry L. Jaworowski (Marcy) of Avella, Pa., Shirley Morton (Todd) of Lawrence Park, and Tammy LeVan (Andy) of Westfield, N.Y.; a brother, Joseph C. Post of Tennessee; close friend, Nancy Blystone of North East; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at the Greenfield Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be held at Greenfield Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Greenfield Baptist Church, 9028 Williams Road, North East, PA 16428; or North East Fire Department, P.O. Box 89, North East, PA, 16428; or the North East Food Pantry, 30 Bothel Street, North East, PA 16428. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Greenfield Baptist Church
SEP
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Greenfield Baptist Church
