Gracie "Charlene" Thomas, age 92, of Greene Township, passed over on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born in Seminole, Okla., on July 26, 1927, daughter of the late Henry and Cordelia Byrd Corcoran.
Charlene was a member of the Kearsarge Church of God, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, on the pulpit and music committees, and as treasurer of the Ladies Missionary Society for 14 years.
Charlene's family would like to especially thank AseraCare Hospice for their loving kindness.
Charlene was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Kenneth H. Thomas; two sons, Dana and Daniel Thomas; grandson, Jayson Vogt; and siblings, Ruth Healey, and Letha, Bob, Tom, Richard, and Cecil Thomas.
She is survived by two sons, Dewayne (Yvonne) and Dale (Kathy) Thomas; one daughter, Deborah (Jay) Vogt; one brother, Joe (Iris) Corcoran; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and a good friend, Donna Myers, whom Charlene loved like a daughter.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Road, on Tuesday from noon until the time of the Memorial Service there at 2 p.m., conducted by Rev. David Frank. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 12, 2020