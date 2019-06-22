Home

Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Grayson William Varrato Obituary
Grayson William Varrato, newborn son of Nichole Grucza and Cody Dunnewold, died on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Magee Women's Hospital in Pittsburgh.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his two brothers, Maxwell and Jacob Grucza, and two sisters, Marley and Layla Dunnewold, all of Erie, maternal grandmother, Judy Johnson of Sheffield, Pa., paternal grandparents, Dave and Julie Geel of Corry, Pa., and Ronald Hall of Erie, and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William "Guido" Varrato.

Services were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emma's Footprints. Arrangements are respectfully entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 22, 2019
