|
|
Gregg S. Yeager, age 63, of Fairview, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his residence.
He was born in Meadville, Pa., on February 28, 1956 a son of the late Ralph F. and Marianne S. Stanton Yeager.
Gregg was a 1974 graduate of Fairview High School and went on to receive a BA Degree from Mercyhurst University.
He worked as a regional sales manager for Caplugs, Industries for over 15 years.
He was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church.
Gregg was an avid golfer and loved football. He was a proud member of the 1973 undefeated Fairview football league championship team. He applied the leadership and team aspects he acquired to his professional life. He was a strong leader at work and at home.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his kids and grandkids.
Gregg is survived by his wife of 39 years, Dolores "Dee" J. Bauer Yeager; two sons, Aaron (Elissa) Yeager and Matthew (Erin) Yeager; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Brionna, Madelyn, Cameron and Casey Yeager; a brother, Richard (Diane) Yeager; two sisters, Nancy (Dennis) DeSantis and Sandy (Edward) Shostek and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Ave) on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Church 2801 W. 6th Street, Erie, PA 16505. Burial to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude the Apostle Church.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 29, 2019