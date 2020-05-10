Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Gregory A. Dodson


1974 - 2020
Gregory A. Dodson Obituary
Gregory "Greg" A. Dodson, 45, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home.

He was born on August 19, 1974, son of Phyllis J. Henderson Dodson and the late Merle E. Dodson. Greg resided in Erie his whole life, graduating from Tech Memorial High School in 1993, and received an Associate's Degree from Erie Business Center. He was employed at Papa John's Pizza for many years, working in management and delivery driving over the years. Greg was an avid Denver Bronco's fan, and friends and family could always find him in a Bronco's jersey during football season. He loved karate, fishing and kayaking during the summer. He took a large interest in salt water tanks over the years, and was a magnet for all animals, especially dogs, who loved him just as much as he loved them.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Dodson, in infancy.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Ronald Dodson (Madeline), of North Fort Meyers, Fla.; and his sisters, Christine Dodson (fiancé Ryan Newara), and Sandra Eckman (Don), both of Erie; many nieces and nephews; and his good friend, Matt Nicholson and family.

Funeral services and burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery will be private.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020
