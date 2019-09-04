|
|
Gregory A. "Greg" Bennett, age 60, of Fairview, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Fairview, on September 24, 1958, a son of Donald A. Bennett and the late Mildred J. Bennett.
Greg graduated from Fairview High School in 1976. He owned and operated Bennett's Towing Service for 33 years, from age 17 through 50, which he sold in 2009. He was the recipient of a double lung transplant in February 2000 and was fighting to return to the list for another. He was mechanically gifted, skilled craftsman, meticulous lawn keeper, but most of all a keystone to his family. During his final days, his only concern was making sure everyone else will be alright.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Jane Bennett, whom he married in 1982; his son, Stephen Bennett and his wife, Ashley; his sister, Starlene K. Brooks and her husband, Robert; and his brother, Donn Bennett. He is further survived by nieces, Angela Rolph (Aaron), Kayla Brooks, Mara Bennett, and Alex Bennett; great-niece, Allie Rolph; great-nephew, Carter Soudan; brother-in-law, Timothy Brooks (Nancy); and his best friend, Scott Bogart (Sue).
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Thursday from 4-6 p.m.
Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Fairview Fire Department, P.O. Box 69, Fairview, PA 16415.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 4, 2019