|
|
Gregory Chastang III, age 21, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born in Erie on October 12, 1997, a son of Melanie Henderson and Gregory Chastang II.
Gregory was a graduate of the Charter School of Excellence and a member of New Life and Spirit Revival. He enjoyed drawing, writing music and video games.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Juanita Williams.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Graham, Nicholas and Kevin, and his sisters, Nissan and Unique. Further surviving are his maternal grandparents, Willie and Ross Henderson, his paternal granddad, Gregory Miller, his best friend, Jerod, godmother, Martha White and godbrother Johnny White, as well as many cousins and friends.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 602 W. 10th St., Erie, on Tuesday, August 6th from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon, with Bishop Curtis Jones presiding.
Memorials may be made to the family in c/o Burton Funeral Home. Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 4, 2019