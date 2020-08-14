Gregory J. Brosius, "G Unit," age 50, of Harborcreek, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in a motorcycle accident. He was born in Erie, Pa., on March 27, 1970, son of Joy (Geer) Brosius and the late William J. Brosius.
Greg is survived by his mother, Joy Brosius of Harborcreek Township, daughter, Rylie Brosius, of Harborcreek Township, his sister, Diane (Brosius) MacWilliams and her husband John of Millcreek Township, his brother, Michael Brosius and his fiancé Tamara Gorney of Harborcreek Township, and stepson, Mack Blumish, of Erie.
Greg worked for Parker Snap-Tite for 20 years. He was a member of the East Erie Moose Club, the Lawrence Park Athletic Club, and the Leader of Men Riding Club. Greg was also associated with and had many friends in the Iron Wings MC, Hard Heads MC, Dirty Bones MC, and Lake Erie Freedom Chapter VMC. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed listening to music, singing karaoke, playing the keyboard and drums, and hunting. Greg especially loved spending time with his daughter, Rylie, watching TV, playing games on his computer, and eating dinner with her at the Fiddle Inn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Diane MacWilliams, which will go towards a trust fund for Greg's daughter.
Friends may call the Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4396 Iroquois Avenue, Lawrence Park, on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
.
Inurnment will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.