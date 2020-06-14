Gregory J. Meader, 56, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Erie on January 7, 1964, a son of the late Donald C Meader, Sr and Dorothy Holman Meader Friday.
Gregory went to Erie County Tech and Triangle Tech completing a two year program. He worked as a Fiber Optics Installer and Technician for a number of years. He enjoyed family gatherings, bonfires, and spending time with his dog, Blue. Other summer activities Greg would attend, with friends, was Cook Forest, camping, fishing and Clarion Regattas. He was a member of the Siebenbuerger Club, the Sunflower Club and the Polish Falcon Club.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Donald C. Meader, Jr.
Gregory is survived by his daughter, Amanda L. Hodges and her husband Randy of Erie; two grandchildren, R.J. and Rylea Hodges of Erie; three sisters, Cynthia Kalb and her fiancé Howard Reich of Arizona, Sandra Daisley and her husband Jim of Erie, and Nadine Raucci and her husband Joe of Erie; a brother, Frederick Meader of Erie; his dog, Blue; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt and Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.