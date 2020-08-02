Concord, N.C.
Gregory Joseph Hampy, 65, originally of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully, at home, with family, in Concord, N.C., due to complications from congestive heart failure, on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
Greg is survived by his wife of 29 years Carol, daughters Kelly Hampy Wood of Erie, Pa., and Heather Hampy and Alexis Hampy, both of Concord, N.C., son-in-law Bart Wood of Erie, Pa., grandchildren Bryce and Bella Wood of Erie, Pa., brother Tony (Joyce) Hampy of Erie, Pa., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Greg was preceded in death by parents Conchetta (Falbo) Hampy and Joseph Hampy, brothers David Hampy, Richard Hampy, and Joseph Hampy, all of Erie, Pa., nephews David Hampy, Erie, Pa. and Gary Hampy of Charlotte, N.C., and niece Lauri Frick, Erie, Pa.
Greg was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.
Greg loved football, playing for the Fighting Scots at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania while obtaining his Bachelor's degree. He owned and successfully operated his own insurance and investment firm for the past 40 years, working right up to the time of his death. Greg was dedicated to family and especially active in his children's and grandchildren's lives. He coached girls' soccer and basketball when his daughters were growing up and loved to watch his grandson play football at his alma mater, McDowell High School. Greg had a larger than life personality and loved to make people laugh, which he did often. He truly valued friendships and enjoyed staying connected throughout his life.
A memorial mass will be held in his honor at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 2401 W. 38th Street, in Erie, Pa., on Tuesday, August 4th at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support your local youth sports program.
