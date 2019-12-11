|
Gregory K. Biby, age 61, of Waterford, Pa., passed away at his home, with his family by his side, on December 9, 2019, after a two and a half year, courageous battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer.
He was born on January 29, 1958, the son of Russell and Norma (Hall) Biby.
Greg lived in Waterford all of his life and graduated from Fort LeBoeuf High School class of 1975 and raised his family there. Greg worked for Afton Trucking for the past 35 years, where he was proud to be their longest working employee. He also loved doing his concrete work for many years. In his free time you could always find him in his yard perfecting their landscape. Greg also had a great love for the outdoors. He loved being on the water kayaking or in the mountains hiking. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 and a half years, Julie (DeGeorge) Biby, and their two children, Sean Biby and Michelle Biby, both of Pittsburgh, as well as two brothers, Jeffery Biby (Linda) of Rainbow Lake, N.Y. and Eric Biby (Marion) of Erie, his sister, Cheryl Nass (Mike) of Waterford, and all of his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother this past February and an infant brother, Kevin.
Special thanks goes to everyone at the Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh and the Asera Care Hospice Team of Erie for all their loving care, kindness, and support. Memorial gifts may be made to these two organizations.
A public Celebration of Life for Greg will be held at Presque Isle Snowmobile Club, 10538 Route 19N, Peach Street Waterford, PA 16441, on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 11, 2019