|
|
Gregory Lynn Steuart, 67, of Picidilli Hill Road, Corry, Pa., died on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at his home.
Greg was born on June 15, 1952, son of the late James and Lepha (Davis) Steuart.
He was raised along with Brokenstraw Creek in Spring Creek Township and graduated from Corry High School in 1970. Greg went into law enforcement, working as a deputy for the Warren County Sheriff's office and as a patrolman for the City of Corry Police Department. He retired as a sergeant after 20 years on the force. Following his retirement, he worked for Doug Chesley Auctioneering for a few years. Greg was a kind and generous man with a quick wit and dry sense of humor. He was an active member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Corry.
Greg is survived by his loving wife, Kaye (Dunn) Steuart, whom he married on March 4, 1988, in Warren; his brother, Doug (Harriet) Steuart, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; his three sisters-in-law, Karen Guiffre and Marion Steuart, of Corry, and Kellie Dunn, of Warren; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by his brother, Sid Steuart, in 2014; and his infant brother, Russell Steuart; and his in-laws, Bruce and Evelyn Dunn and David, Lane and Cheryl Dunn.
At Greg's request there will not be public services.
Memorial donations can be made to the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 921 N. Center St., Corry, PA 16407, or to the Spring Creek VFD, P.O. Box 17, Spring Creek, PA 16346.
If you or someone you know has struggled with heartburn for a long period of time, please talk to your doctor about Barrett's Esophagus. If left undetected, it can lead to esophageal cancer. If it is detected early and monitored, it can be successfully treated.
Those wishing to make online condolences may do so by visiting, www.petersonblickfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 21, 2020