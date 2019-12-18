Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Gregory P. Agens Obituary
Gregory P. Agens, 56, of Erie, died on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor West. He was formerly of Hilborn Ave., Erie and San Diego, Calif. He was born on October 5, 1963, in Erie, son of Susan Bellingham Agens and the late Paul William Agens. A 1982 graduate of Strong Vincent High School, he worked at Stroehmann Bakery and at the Peach Street McDonald's prior to moving to California where he was a grounds keeper for Canyon Lake Golf Course in Temecula for several years.

Survivors include his mother, Susan Bellingham Agens of Erie; two daughters, Elizabeth (Tony DeLucca) and Lindsey Agens of Beaver Falls, Pa.; three sisters, Paula Lombardozzi and husband Michael, Julie Ferrick and fiancé Gerald Fachetti and Karen Henry and husband Timothy, all of Erie; a grandson, Maddox DeLucca of Beaver Falls; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins

He was preceded in death by his father.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Kristen Papson of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church will officiate.

View the on-line obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 18, 2019
