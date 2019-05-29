|
Gregory R. Michel, age 44, of Summit Township, passed away at UPMC Hamot, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Born in Erie, on September 21, 1974, he was a son of Robert and Karen (Klins) Michel.
Greg was a graduate of Seneca High School and earned a bachelor's degree in accounting at Penn State University. He worked as an accountant at Root, Spitnas and Smiley. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) and the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA). He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid football and Penn State fan. He was also involved with five fantasy football leagues and enjoyed going out to eat with friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Myrtle Michel, and Donald and Grace Klins; great-grandparents on the Michel, Klins, Erichson, Meister and Simmons sides; and a niece, Gabriella Bennetti.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Melissa Bennetti, husband Brian, of Tampa, Fla.; nephew and niece, Anthony and Daniela Bennetti; and an uncle, Don Klins, of Pittsburgh.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m., and may attend a funeral service there on Friday at 12 o'clock noon, with Pastor Bill Coleman officiating. Burial, in Erie Cemetery, will follow.
The family wishes to extend a special "Thank You" to the nurses at UPMC Hamot for their wonderful care.
Memorials are suggested to the Erie Zoological Society, 423 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508, or to a . Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
