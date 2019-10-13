|
Gregory S. Kent was born March 16, 1948. He died on Sunday, September 29, 2019, surrounded by family.
He is survived by his loving wife Tracy, of 32 years. He is also survived by his father Eugene and two brothers Mitchell Kent (Johnette) and Jeffrey Kent (Linda), two children Anjanette Hoehn and Michelle Schnars (Terry), two grandchildren, and many extended family members.
Greg was an avid Cleveland Browns fan since childhood. He worked most of his life as a draftsman. He loved working on his Uncle Dave's IMSA race team and was also a Building Maintenance Supervisor.
Greg had a great sense of humor and loved hunting, fishing and camping. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will take place at American Legion Millcreek Post 773, 4109 West 12th St., on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. for family and friends.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 13, 2019