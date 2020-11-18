Gregory Thomas Sanner, age 68, of Harborcreek Township, passed away peacefully at his home, on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born in Erie on June 29, 1952 to the late Harry F. and Marion E. Jenkins Sanner.
Gregory served as a Boy Scout Leader and loved the outdoors; he played the piano and enjoyed woodworking. He retired from Verizon after many years of employment. Most of all, he was a family man.
Having just celebrated his 48th Wedding Anniversary with his loving wife, Linda, Gregory cherished and was proud of the family they created.
In addition to his wife, Linda L. Hall Sanner, Gregory is survived by three children: Tammy A. McCrae (Mark), Cynthia L. Higgins (Thomas) and Thomas G. Sanner (Jessica); four grandchildren: Gwendolyn, Heidi, Zachary and Henry; one brother: David Sanner (Julie); two sisters: Sally Kavsack (Roy) and Julie Hepfer (Robert); and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 837 Bartlett Rd., Harborcreek. Those who wish to attend virtually can do so via live stream on YouTube: (Our Lady of Mercy - Harborcreek Following the service, Gregory will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of one's choice
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
