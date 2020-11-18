1/2
Gregory Thomas Sanner
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Thomas Sanner, age 68, of Harborcreek Township, passed away peacefully at his home, on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born in Erie on June 29, 1952 to the late Harry F. and Marion E. Jenkins Sanner.

Gregory served as a Boy Scout Leader and loved the outdoors; he played the piano and enjoyed woodworking. He retired from Verizon after many years of employment. Most of all, he was a family man.

Having just celebrated his 48th Wedding Anniversary with his loving wife, Linda, Gregory cherished and was proud of the family they created.

In addition to his wife, Linda L. Hall Sanner, Gregory is survived by three children: Tammy A. McCrae (Mark), Cynthia L. Higgins (Thomas) and Thomas G. Sanner (Jessica); four grandchildren: Gwendolyn, Heidi, Zachary and Henry; one brother: David Sanner (Julie); two sisters: Sally Kavsack (Roy) and Julie Hepfer (Robert); and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 837 Bartlett Rd., Harborcreek. Those who wish to attend virtually can do so via live stream on YouTube: (Our Lady of Mercy - Harborcreek Following the service, Gregory will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of one's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved