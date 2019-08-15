Home

Gretchen Wagner Landrith


1952 - 2019
Gretchen Wagner Landrith Obituary
Gretchen Wagner Landrith, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born in Oil City, Pa. on August 25, 1952, daughter of James and Mary (Mansfield) Wagner.

She was preceded in death by her husband David Landrith, her parents and her brother Jonathan. She is survived by siblings Rebecca VanAmburg (Erie, Pa.), Kristina Baumann (Erie, Pa.), Jeff Wagner (Charlotte, N.C.), Richard Gregg Wagner (Erie, Pa.) and Matthew Wagner (Columbus, Ohio), as well as many nieces and nephews.

Gretchen had a huge smile and an unforgettable laugh. She was small but mighty and had a way of filling a room with laughter. She will be missed but not forgotten.

Services and internment will be private and at a later date.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 15, 2019
