Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
8:00 PM
Guy L. Teribery


1957 - 2019
Guy L. Teribery Obituary
Guy L. Teribery, age 62, of Harborcreek, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 23, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Erie on November 12, 1957, son of the late Fred and Phyllis Teribery.

Guy was a carpenter in the construction field for 36 years. He loved time with his dogs, Boo and Goat, riding his motorcycle and working on his vintage car, a 1970 Chevelle.

Guy is survived by his wife, Darcie Teribery; three sons, Guy W. Teribery (Wendy), Kyle Teribery, and Jason Teribery (Emmalee); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his natural father, Robert McCurdy; one brother, Robert Teribery; and one sister, Judy Atwood.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Wednesday from 6 p.m. until the time of a prayer service there at 8 p.m. Private interment will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 25, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 25, 2019
