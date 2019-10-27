|
Gwendella "Aunt Gwen" Reed, age 71, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on October 23, 2019, at UPMC Hamot Hospital.
She was born on September 27, 1948 in Prentiss, Mississippi to C.L. and Ardella Hooker.
Gwen graduated from J. G. Johnson High School in Prentiss, Mississippi in 1968. Shortly after graduating, she decided to attend Job Corps, where she worked and lived in Washington State and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Gwen eventually made her way to Erie, Pennsylvania, where she worked at G.E., and where she met her husband, Marvin Reed, marrying in 1976. As a spouse of a United States soldier, Gwen also served her nation as a Federal Employee for over twenty years, as an Early Childhood Educator, achieving the Grade of GS-7. During this period, Gwen resided in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Honolulu, Hawaii, Ogden, Utah, Okinawa, Japan and Washington, D.C., eventually retiring in Erie, Pennsylvania, where she was the caregiver of her husband during a lengthy illness until his death on February 14, 2014.
Along with Gwen's parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jessie Ruth, Jethro, Joesph, Mary Louise, A.C., James, Curtis and Dr. Reverend Johnnie Hooker.
Gwen is survived by two sons, Marcus Reed (Pleshette), of Jacksonville, Florida and Shawn Reed, of Erie; three grandchildren, Daniel, Joie and Zoe Reed; siblings, Frances Rudd, of Philadelphia, Pa., Maxie Hooker, of Erie, Ellis Hooker (Pat) and Jimmie Hooker (Carolyn), of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 West 10th Street, on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 3 p.m. until the time of service there at 5 p.m.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 27, 2019